Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite possibly moving nights due to Turner Sports' NHL deal

Tony Khan seems pretty confident that AEW Dynamite will remain on Wednesday nights despite Turner Sports' new deal with the NHL.

Earlier this week, Turner Sports announced a new deal to carry NHL programming for the next seven years. That immediately led to fans speculating about AEW Dynamite's future given the significance of the NHL deal.

Tony Khan was a guest this morning on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer. When LeGreca asked Khan about the future of AEW Dynamite, he made it quite clear that Wednesday nights are the promotion's home.

"I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home, and we're in a great situation," Khan said. "I'm thrilled with our partnership with TNT. You know it's the lifeblood of our company, it's our primary revenue source, and it's the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see the show, and tonight and every Wednesday, that we do Dynamite, I think, you know, for a lot of wrestling fans, it's a really important night of the week. And so I want everyone to rest assured that they're not going to have to worry about these kinds of major changes."

AEW Dynamite will be on Wednesdays for the long-term

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW Dynamite's contract to air on TNT is scheduled for the Wednesday night slot, which should ease fans' concerns about a potential move.

"You know we have a contract, we have two and a half years left on it...over two and a half years left on it for Wednesday nights in this slot, and if there was ever an opportunity to move, or if there was a deal to be had. I would consider it," Khan added. "And, you know, if we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW would have to make sense for us. But, you know, as it stands right now, that is the spot we're in tonight, eight to 10 Wednesday nights on TNT. And if we move. You know, I would certainly consider a deal if there was something in it for AEW."

Khan has left the door open to a move if it would benefit AEW. The benefit would likely be a huge contract extension and pay increase to help solidify AEW as a brand for many years to come.

