Tony Khan possibly teases how he'd handle the roster if he buys WWE 

AEW President Tony Khan has seemingly given some insight into how he would handle the WWE roster if he and his father were to buy the company.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE in December 2022 was met with a lot of backlash, but the reason he came back was reportedly to help the sale of the company go as smoothly as possible and for the right people to buy it.

Among the candidates eligible to buy WWE are Shahid and Tony Khan, who, despite already owning AEW and ROH, would also have no problems flexing their wallets in purchasing a third wrestling company.

But how would Tony handle having so many wrestlers on his books, given the fact that he has already received criticism over his handling of the AEW roster since he bought Ring of Honor? Speaking on "Bex and Buster," Khan stated that he would be open to doing a brand split.

"If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I've tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television." (H/T Fightful)

However, Khan did state that he is not planning an official brand split between AEW and ROH just yet, but is happy with the way things are right now.

"With AEW and Ring of Honor, I'm very happy with what we're doing. Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in [them]." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan also spoke about the future of ROH's weekly TV show

One thing that people have asked for since Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in March 2022 is a weekly ROH TV show to not only put more focus back on AEW during shows like Dynamite and Rampage, but also to help younger talents get a consistent platform to perfect their craft.

Tony Khan did state that he will have more news soon as to when the first set of tapings of ROH's TV show will take place, using this as an example of how AEW and Ring of Honor are already in a brand split-type situation.

"Soon, I'll have more to talk about regarding when and where Ring of Honor's weekly TV will be on HonorClub and, going forward, when and where we're going to tape those shows. There is some example of what we would do as far as keeping the pay-per-view business separate, but having some crossover. It would certainly be different if it were a different company." (H/T Fightful)

