Tony Khan posts backstage photo with Jon Moxley and current Bullet Club member ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to post a backstage photo with Jon Moxley and Bullet Club member, Gedo.

However, there is no confirmation if the photo was clicked recently or was taken in the past. Regardless, Khan did hype up the Forbidden Door being opened up again on this week's Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Moxley will face Bullet Club's Juice Robinson in singles competition in a few hours. The two men have previously crossed paths in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, with a win here, Robinson will earn himself a shot at Moxley's AEW World Championship down the road.

"The #ForbiddenDoor is opening again TONIGHT in Philadelphia! I can’t wait for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork tonight! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TBS!" wrote Khan in his tweet.

Check out TK's tweet and his photo with Moxley and Gedo below:

Gedo is also the head booker of New Japan Pro Wrestling and has established his place as one of the most well-reputed bookers in all of professional wrestling.

Earlier this year, Gedo put the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Bullet Club leader Jay White. The title was defended at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show.

Interestingly enough, Moxley has had numerous issues with the Bullet Club in the past, including White, who holds a victory over Switchblade.

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship for the third time in his career. He defeated fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson to win the vacant title.

Moxley is expected to feud with MJF going forward. However, he will also defend the AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page, who earned a title opportunity at Dynamite: Rampage by winning a Battle Royal.

It remains to be seen if Juice Robinson could also add his name to the list of title challengers for Jon Moxley or will the AEW World Champion get the better of Rock Hard once again.

