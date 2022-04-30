"She had all the tools" – Tony Khan praises top AEW star for improving rapidly

Tony Khan had plenty of praise for Jade Cargill's rapid improvement in AEW over the last year and a half.

Jade Cargill joined AEW with no prior experience in professional wrestling. She wrestled her first match alongside Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet. Since then, she has amassed many wins without losing a single match.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Khan heaped praise on the TBS Champion:

“She’s a great athlete and has a really hard-working mindset. It’s what we expected. I think she got a very prominent push because she had all the tools, and we really believed she'd improve. It’s, like, when you have a high draft pick, I think you expect them to come in and improve. It’s a relevant comparison now, we’re in the middle of the NFL Draft. I myself am in the middle of the NFL Draft, literally in the room. And, a lot of times you’re picking players off potential." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan hyped the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage

This week's Rampage will feature several interesting match-ups, including Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale. Tony Khan hyped up the card, calling it one of the most stacked ever:

“Tonight, AEW Rampage is on at 10PM ET and 9PM CT with one of the most stacked cards in the history of the show. We’ve done a lot of episodes, almost forty episodes of Rampage now. I think you can get a lot of action in an hour, tonight is about as much wrestling action as you can pack into an hour. The wrestling world moves very fast now, there are great matches on, on a pretty regular basis now."

Rampage will also see Swerve Strickland take on Darby Allin in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. At the same time, Samoa Joe will defend the ROH TV title against former WWE star Trent Beretta. Hook and Danhausen will have a face-to-face confrontation as well.

