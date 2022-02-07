"That was his biggest win" - Tony Khan praises top AEW star for picking up a victory over former WWE Champion

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the match between CM Punk and MJF, which headlined AEW Dynamite last week. The company's head honcho also spoke highly of The Salt of the Earth, who emerged victorious that night.

Chicago fans were stunned after witnessing Punk lose to MJF, courtesy of Wardlow, for passing the AEW Dynamite Diamond ring to his leader, who bashed it on his opponent's head while the referee was distracted.

It also marked The Straight Edge Superstar's first-ever defeat in All Elite Wrestling.

While discussing the same on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan lauded the two AEW stars for producing an "incredible match." The company's owner said it was a special night for MJF and his fans, as he believes the Long Island hero picked up the biggest win of his career:

"It was an amazing match, it was an incredible match,” Tony Khan said. (..) “I don’t think it was the result anybody in Chicago wanted to see, or probably anybody wanted to see. I have to say, outside of Long Island I don’t know if there’s that many MJF fans. But if you’re an MJF fan, this was your biggest night, because that was his biggest win, and his best match. I thought it was an awesome main event.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Wrestling enthusiasts may not have gotten the outcome they hoped for, but MJF and CM Punk didn't disappoint with their performances. The two foes fought for nearly 45 minutes, making it arguably one of the most memorable matches in the flagship program's history.

MJF will make an appearance on AEW Dynamite this week

MJF is set to appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will address his victory over CM Punk. Although the latter hasn't been advertised on the show yet, he could still make his presence felt in some capacity. Will he bring a backup to fight against The Pinnacle? Several questions left hanging from last week's episode will be answered on Wednesday night.

It will be interesting to see how the next chapter of the long-running rivalry between the two men unfolds heading into Revolution pay-per-view in March.

What do you make of Tony Khan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

