"It’s a huge signing for us" - Tony Khan promises latest AEW signing defines the promotion's appeal

Tony Khan is pretty excited about All Elite Wrestling's newest signee.

A couple of weeks ago Danhausen made his debut in epic fashion by interrupting the main event between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. This would naturally leave fans wondering when the next grand debut would come.

Ahead of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When speaking about who will step through the "Forbidden Door" on Wednesday, Khan said it's a huge signing for AEW.

"It’s a huge signing for us," Tony Khan said. "I have created some debate about what it means to open the 'Forbidden Door,' and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up."

Tony Khan wants to continue to improve the AEW roster

While the AEW roster continues to grow, it doesn't appear that Khan is in any hurry to slow down on the big free-agent signings.

"I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday," Tony Khan said. "We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage [every Friday] on TNT.''

Khan went on to describe the impact he expects his opponent to make:

''It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations," Khan continued.

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Make sure to tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS to see who Khan's next big signing will be.

What do you make of Khan's comments? Are you excited about tomorrow's "huge" AEW Dynamite debut? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

