"I think it could be very soon"- Tony Khan promises major changes in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan never shies away from tall claims. The Jaguars boss promised major changes on the back of terrible ratings for his company on Dynamite.

Tony Khan has actively tried to provide top-notch entertainment to AEW fans since the company's inception. This has included bringing in some of the biggest names in the industry to AEW.

He has delivered on his promise by bringing in the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to AEW.

Speaking to Sporting News recently, Tony Khan disclosed that he wanted to host AEW shows in the West Coast.

"I would love to bring AEW out to the West Coast. I am excited to say that we are coming back to the West Coast. I think it could be very soon. This summer, AEW is slated to return to Las Vegas, where it all began for us. The first AEW show was Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. We'll be back Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas again. We have Revolution in Orlando and Double or Nothing after that. After Double or Nothing, I think we can look forward to AEW out here," Khan said.

Tony Khan commented on AEW's roster of young guys and veterans

Tony Khan was asked about maintaining balance on his roster as AEW has a good mix of young talent and veterans. Khan said the following:

"I think it is one of the great things about AEW. You get to see the top veterans and you get to see the young stars. Jungle Boy, one half of the AEW world tag team champions. He's mentored by Christian Cage, who is a great wrestler that spans multiple generations. CM Punk came into AEW and wrestled Darby Allin right off the bat. He's now wrestled a lot of the young stars like Daniel Garcia, along with veterans like Eddie Kingston, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish. He was undefeated until he was matched up against MJF, one of the top young wrestlers."

Tony has indeed assembled an incredible roster within a few years of starting his pro wrestling promotion. While there are huge names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole, young stars like MJF, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara have enjoyed great booking so far in their AEW careers.

