Tony Khan provides an update on new AEW Championship

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:18 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan at AEW All In: Texas media scrum [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan has been teasing the introduction of a Women's Tag Team Championship for the roster. While it is yet to be unveiled officially on-screen, the President of All Elite Wrestling recently gave an update on this potential future title.

Speaking with WGN Radio, Khan revealed that the AEW Women's Tag Team Title belts are ready. However, he is holding on to the official announcement because of the injuries to the women's roster. The AEW founder revealed that he lost 25% of the women's roster in the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In. As a result, there are not enough women to compete for the Women's Tag Titles in the company.

However, the 42-year-old expressed hope that he will soon have a fully active women’s roster. He stated that he would like to introduce the titles only once all his female talent is available. Tony Khan also believes that when the titles are finally introduced, it will be a historic moment for the AEW women’s division, creating more opportunities for women in All Elite Wrestling.

"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. — I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," he said. [21:49 to 25:36]
Check out the full interview below:

Currently, top AEW stars such as Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, and Mina Shirakawa are injured. Additionally, many stars have been suffering undisclosed injuries as of late.

Therefore, the current women's roster is not working at full capacity in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell when the AEW Women's Tag Team Title will be introduced amid these circumstances.

Tony Khan announced the details about AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End holds significant importance in All Elite Wrestling's yearly calendar. It takes place in the last week of the year, often becoming a pivotal stage for the company in the coming year. This week, in one of his latest interviews, Tony Khan announced the location for the 2025 Worlds End event.

Speaking on Q101 Chicago, Khan revealed that the year-end pay-per-view will take place in Chicago, Illinois. He added that it will be coming to the Now Arena in the city on Saturday, 27 December.

Check out AEW's official post below:

The tickets will be on sale by August 9 next month. Tony Khan was excited to make this announcement, hinting that there could be some bold plans for the event in December.

