Tony Khan provides update on top star's injury ahead of AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream is less than a week away, but several questions remain heading into the event. One of the biggest concerns is the status of ROH Tag Team Champion Adam Cole.

Cole is currently partnered with AEW World Champion MJF. The two, known as Better Than You Bay Bay, hold the ROH tag titles and are one of the company's most popular acts. However, their highly acclaimed run was jeopardized last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam when Adam Cole injured himself while running to the ring.

The injury, which many think may simply be a tweaked ankle or knee, occurred when Cole leaped from the entrance ramp to the ringside area in haste to assist MJF against Samoa Joe in the main event.

In a media call ahead of AEW WrestleDream, Tony Khan acknowledged it and declared that, as of now, MJF and Adam Cole are still set to face The Righteous for the ROH Tag Team Championship at this Sunday's pay-per-view in Seattle.

Tony Khan promises that a new era will begin with AEW WrestleDream

Last week, Tony Khan stated that AEW WrestleDream will mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. He's kept the meaning behind this statement vague, but rumors are swirling that the company might be gearing up to begin streaming its content on Warner Bros. Discovery's MAX service.

Amid speculation about a new television deal, Tony Khan addressed the rumors of an expanded pay-per-view schedule and the addition of streaming at today's press conference. He confirmed he would be open to a streaming deal as part of AEW's next television rights package with WBD.

Khan also noted that he is more willing to negotiate on price with Warner Bros. Discovery amid rumors of Fox bidding for AEW programming, as he believes in loyalty.

