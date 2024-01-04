[Watch] Tony Khan publicly puts over AEW star in untelevised moment after Dynamite

The AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made a bold statement regarding a rapidly growing All Elite star by putting him over in front of the crowd after Dynamite went off the air this week.

The AEW star in question is Daniel Garcia. Dani made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2020 and has become a much-improved wrestler ever since. He is best known for his time in the Chris Jericho-led faction called Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

As of now, Garcia is one of the fastest-rising stars in pro wrestling, and the fans are rooting for his rise. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Dani squared off against Swerve Strickland in a tremendous back-and-forth encounter. However, he failed to capture the victory after putting on a great fight.

Nevertheless, after the show went off the air, Dani's boss, Tony Khan, publicly greeted him in front of the crowd at the Prudential Center and put him over by assuring fans that 2024 is going to be his year:

"This man, Daniel Garcia. You’re gonna be seeing a lot of this guy in 2024, ladies and gentlemen."

AEW star talks about winning a World Championship in the future

The rising AEW star Daniel Garcia wants to be a World Champion, and he weighed in on the possibility of becoming the champion in the future while speaking in The Walkway to Fightclub:

"I mean, the champion is the person who gets to put the company on their back. They’re the one who’s on every poster, every pay-per-view, every TV show, they make the most money. It would mean a lot for me. This is a contract year for me. So I’m doing everything I can to solidify my next deal, where I end up. So I feel like winning the title, it would be the biggest deal in the world for the place that I’m at right now. It would be amazing." [H/T: Fightful]

Henceforth, only time will tell what 2024 has in store for Daniel Garcia and whether he succeeds in becoming the AEW World Champion somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on the rise of Daniel Garcia? Let us know in the comments section below.