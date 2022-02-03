Tony Khan pulls Brian Kendrick from AEW Dynamite

AEW president Tony Khan has announced that recently released WWE Superstar and producer Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Brian Kendrick was released by WWE earlier this week and was scheduled to debut for AEW at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

However, due to several antisemetic comments made by Kendrick in the past that came to light via social media, AEW president Tony Khan announced via his own Twitter account that the scheduled match between Moxley and Kendrick would not be taking place as Kendrick has been pulled from the broadcast.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.

It is unclear as to what the plan is for Jon Moxley as he is now left without an opponent for tonight's broadcast. However, Khan promised in his tweet that more information will be revealed as soon as possible.

AEW Dynamite is in Chicago tonight

Despite the scheduled Moxley-Kendrick bout falling through, AEW Dynamite will still feature a host of exciting match ups.

In a rematch of the AEW TBS Championship tournament, Nyla Rose will look to exact her revenge on the woman who knocked her out of the tournament, Ruby Soho.

Malakai Black and Brody King of the House of Black will face the Death Triangle duo of Penta El Zero Miedo and the returning PAC. The Englishman has been absent from AEW since the December 1st edition of Dynamite.

To top it off, the highly anticipated showdown between MJF and CM Punk will finally take place. How will these matches play out? Tune in to Dynamite to find out.

