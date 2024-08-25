Tony Khan reacts as a 281-day title reign ends at AEW All In

AEW CEO Tony Khan has reacted to a major title change at All In. All In has been a great PPV till now and an emotional match at the event saw Timeless Toni Storm defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May.

In a competitive battle, May managed to get the upper hand and successfully defeat her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new Women's World Champion.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), All Elite CEO Tony Khan reacted to Mariah May's major victory and congratulated her on winning the gold.

"It's All About @MariahMayx !Congratulations to the new @AEW Women's World Champion @wembleystadium! #AEWAllInLondon right NOW on ppv."

Toni Storm held the Women's World Championship for an outstanding 281 days. She reinvented her character by introducing the Timeless persona which instantly connected with the fans. After losing her title, Storm got a standing ovation from the London crowd as she danced her way back to the curtain.

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in plans for Mariah May's title reign as she has proven to be a great worker and one of the fastest-rising female stars of the Jacksonvile-based promotion in recent memory.

