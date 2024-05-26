Tony Khan reacts after 47-year-old legend's surprising return on AEW Collision

Tony Khan reacted in a major way after the surprise return of a 47-year-old legend on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The legend whose return blew the roof off the place is Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi surprised everyone when he revealed himself to be the mystery partner of Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia in their match against Lance Archer and The Righteous. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion helped his team get the win after he hit Vincent with the High Fly Flow.

After the match, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to show his appreciation and thanked Tanahashi. He also thanked him for a special gift he received.

“Thank you Mr President @tanahashi1_100 for this amazing @Liger_NJPW jacket + thank you for flying to Vegas #AEWDoN weekend on behalf of @njpw1972 to stand up for @AEW vs the hired guns of The Elite on Saturday #AEWCollision on TBS TONIGHT! Thank you all watching AEW on TBS now!”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Hiroshi Tanahashi shows up at AEW Double or Nothing tomorrow to help Team AEW against The Elite. Given how Tony Khan praised him in his post, one should not be surprised if he indeed shows up at the pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback