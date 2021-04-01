Tony Khan reacts to Christian Cage's first AEW match

Christian Cage made his highly-anticipated return to singles action on tonight's AEW Dynamite after retiring from in-ring competition in 2014 due to mounting injuries. Though he competed at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, it wasn't a traditional one-on-one encounter.

Defeating Frankie Kazarian in a hard-fought battle that put the focus squarely on Christian Cage's resilience, the bout has impressed many. Among those impressed is the CEO of AEW, Tony Khan. Soon after the match ended, Khan put out a tweet in praise of Christian Cage.

What a fantastic match on #AEWDynamite @Christian4Peeps v. @FrankieKazarian! What a way for Christian Cage to debut in @AEW in his first singles match anywhere in the world in over 7 years! Coming up we have @CodyRhodes in a Friendly Exhibition vs. QT, refereed by Arn Anderson! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 1, 2021

As termed by Khan, the match was indeed fantastic. The early portions of the bout were dominated by Frankie Kazarian, who wore down Christian Cage with his masterful control period. The commentators brought a nice context to the match by referencing their history in IMPACT Wrestling from more than a decade ago.

However, the former WWE Champion soon found his way back into the bout by displaying tremendous babyface fire. The match ended with Christian hitting the vintage Killswitch on Kazarian to secure the win after 20 minutes of action.

What's next for Christian Cage in AEW?

With an impressive win on AEW Dynamite, it will be interesting to see how the company books Christian Cage going forward in the coming weeks. He hardly showed any ring rust, with his offense looking just as effective as ever.

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage confronted AEW Champion Kenny Omega. The teased rivalry between the two can now finally take place, as Omega doesn't have a challenger for his title at the moment.

A showdown between the two is bound to be incredible. Omega is undoubtedly at the height of his powers while Christian Cage has shown he's good to go against any competitor in the world.

Advertisement

What do you think about Christian Cage's match today? Do you think he should be the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.