"Tony Khan really brought back The Elite on CM Punk's birthday" - Twitter goes nuts after AEW airs cryptic promo during Dynamite

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after AEW aired a cryptic promo featuring The Elite.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were taken off programming a few months ago after their reported altercation with CM Punk. The former AEW World Champion went on a verbal tirade against the company's EVPs at the All Out media scrum. This led to a backstage brawl between both parties, and since then, Omega, Punk, and co. have reportedly been suspended from the company.
In reaction to the cryptic promo aired on Dynamite, fans went nuts. Some even pointed out that Tony Khan decided to bring back Omega and co. on the same day as Punk's birthday.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
The Elite are former AEW World Trios Champions. Upon Omega's return earlier this year, he reunited with Matt and Nick Jackson to enter the tournament to be crowned the inaugural champions. They won the titles at All Out.
Meanwhile, Punk also won his second world title at All Out against Jon Moxley. However, he ended up getting injured during the match and relinquished the championship. It is unclear when he will return to action.
Are you excited about the potential return of The Elite? Sound off in the comment section.
Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.