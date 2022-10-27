"Tony Khan really brought back The Elite on CM Punk's birthday" - Twitter goes nuts after AEW airs cryptic promo during Dynamite

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after AEW aired a cryptic promo featuring The Elite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were taken off programming a few months ago after their reported altercation with CM Punk. The former AEW World Champion went on a verbal tirade against the company's EVPs at the All Out media scrum. This led to a backstage brawl between both parties, and since then, Omega, Punk, and co. have reportedly been suspended from the company.

In reaction to the cryptic promo aired on Dynamite, fans went nuts. Some even pointed out that Tony Khan decided to bring back Omega and co. on the same day as Punk's birthday.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Tony Khan really brought back The Elite on CM Punk's birthday. I have to admire the pettiness. Tony Khan really brought back The Elite on CM Punk's birthday. I have to admire the pettiness.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite WHAT WAS THAT???!!!!! THE ELITE IS COMING BACK???? WHAT WAS THAT???!!!!! THE ELITE IS COMING BACK???? 👀👀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/eeHWOjcrt9

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo and deserves every single award If Tony Khan actually brings back the Elite on Punks birthday then he’s theand deserves every single award If Tony Khan actually brings back the Elite on Punks birthday then he’s the 🐐 and deserves every single award https://t.co/CzkxFegs66

Melissa @melissax1125 OKAY IM INTRIGUED AF!!!



they’re “erasing” The Elite.



they’re turning this into a storyline and I’m SO here for it. OKAY IM INTRIGUED AF!!!they’re “erasing” The Elite.they’re turning this into a storyline and I’m SO here for it.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble The Elite vignette on Dynamite. They're coming back. The Elite vignette on Dynamite. They're coming back.

anna @annacdemarco so the elite is coming back soon? so the elite is coming back soon? https://t.co/iUILHbdHqp

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Looks like Punk is good as gone. A sneak peek vignette of The ELITE coming back on CM Punk’s birthday.Looks like Punk is good as gone. #AEWDynamite A sneak peek vignette of The ELITE coming back on CM Punk’s birthday.Looks like Punk is good as gone. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/9g90MvX1jX

madison💫 #CODYNATION @redgehead me in the crowd if i see the elite tonight me in the crowd if i see the elite tonight https://t.co/OtxHXcVitX

𝔱𝔦𝔤𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔱𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔬 📼🎃 @TIGERstylePRO My CM Punk fandom leaving my body as soon as The Elite show up on #AEWDynamite My CM Punk fandom leaving my body as soon as The Elite show up on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/MiHZTgeKYV

The Elite are former AEW World Trios Champions. Upon Omega's return earlier this year, he reunited with Matt and Nick Jackson to enter the tournament to be crowned the inaugural champions. They won the titles at All Out.

Meanwhile, Punk also won his second world title at All Out against Jon Moxley. However, he ended up getting injured during the match and relinquished the championship. It is unclear when he will return to action.

Are you excited about the potential return of The Elite? Sound off in the comment section.

