"I could have done it better" - Tony Khan reflects on underwhelming AEW Dynamite segment

Tony Khan has had his say on the final segment of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which received widespread criticism.

Satnam Singh made his AEW debut when he showed up on Dynamite to attack Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine had just defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH TV title before Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt showed up. The lights went out and Satnam Singh appeared to a confused reaction from the crowd.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan reflected on the segment and admitted that the former NBA star's debut could have been executed better:

"I could have done it better. It's one of those things, I wish I had done it differently because the fans are always going to be right so if the fans don't like something...sometimes, there is something where you're trying to get heat, so if you're in a 'trying to get heat,' situation people aren't always going to love it, but there are things about it that I probably should've done differently, now that I see in hindsight. To be honest, it wasn't my idea to turn the lights out, but I am the ultimate filter and who everything goes through." (H/T: Fightful)

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Singh's debut was in line with the Warner-Discovery merger and was designed as a draw for the Indian market. India now receives episodes of Dynamite via Discovery's Eurosport channel.

Tony Khan spoke further about AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan further spoke about putting this week's AEW Dynamite together. He claimed that he felt it was the best outline he had ever constructed:

"I put the outline of the show together and when I came in Wednesday, I thought it was the best outline I had ever put together, one of them, at least. It was as much strong wrestling as you can fit into the program and I thought up until that point, the show was excellent. That was the one thing we went off on. People might not have liked it. Satnam is an important person for us, it was important to debut him in a meaningful way and to show that, with Jay Lethal, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

This week's AEW Dynamite was a stacked show with several high-profile matchups. Some of the major highlights of the episode include CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro, reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express, Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki and Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland vs. Team Taz.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell