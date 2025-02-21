  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan refused to do major thing Triple H did for WWE; veteran slams AEW

Tony Khan refused to do major thing Triple H did for WWE; veteran slams AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 21, 2025 11:01 GMT
Triple H &amp; Tony Khan are top officials for WWE &amp; AEW respectively (Image via Triple H &amp; Tony Khan
Triple H & Tony Khan are top officials for WWE & AEW respectively (Image via Triple H & Tony Khan's X)

Tony Khan recently presented AEW's first event in Australia. This was one year after WWE hosted the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which was a huge hit. Following the event, a wrestling veteran slammed Khan's efforts for his show.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based company presented AEW Grand Slam Australia last Saturday. However, it was met with a lot of criticism for relocating to a smaller venue due to poor ticket sales, lack of a grand presentation, and the use of an indie-size wrestling ring.

In the recent edition of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno slammed Tony Khan for not making as much effort as Triple H and his team did for their event in the Land Down Under.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am assuming since they did the Elimination Chamber, that they had to ship over a bunch of stuff, the set, the cage ... you got to ship over a bunch of stuff [Right]. AEW, I'm pretty sure I don't think they had to ship over anything. I think they had a production crew already set ...they didn't have a big stage or anything for the show and you are not going to spend money to transport one wrestling ring or more ... build a ring over in Australia, they could have done that," he said. [0:38-1:08]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Tony Khan's company is gearing up for its next major event

While Grand Slam Australia was criticized for many reasons, the company is moving toward its next major event, AEW Revolution. The event is set to take place on March 9, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The show already boasts a star-studded line-up with Kenny Omega, MJF, Hangman Adam Page, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay set to compete.

Ad

However, with the recent criticism of Tony Khan for the poor production of AEW Grand Slam, it remains to be seen what Revolution might look like.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी