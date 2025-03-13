Tony Khan refuses to pay WWE for acquiring major rights - Reports

Both AEW and WWE put a lot of attention into managing a presentation for their stars. However, AEW reportedly cut a few corners with a particular star because they did not want to do business with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Billy Gunn has a hugely recognizable theme song, "As* Man," from his time in WWE. However it hasn't been used in All Elite Wrestling so far, but at one time, it was considered to be brought back for a huge event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed in the post-Dynamite show that at one time, he had heard about Billy Gunn using his old theme song at All In 2023. He stated that since Gunn had a dual merchandising deal with the Stamford-based promotion, they were hoping to get permission for the song to get a huge reaction from the crowd.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Even though several pitches were made for Billy Gunn's theme song, Tony Khan largely shot down the idea since he wasn't willing to pay WWE royalty money.

Good news on WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn amid AEW hiatus

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for a few months now. However, some good news has emerged about the former AEW Trios Champion amid his hiatus from the company.

Ad

After AEW disbanded the fan-favorite, The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, who had been close to both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, has been away from TV. He had gotten into an argument against Caster after the latter blamed him for the team's breakup because he had taken time off from the company.

Former World Tag Team Champion Austin Gunn recently shared congratulations to his father after the latter completed 14 years of being sober. Austin sent his best wishes to him and thanked him for being a major inspiration for everyone.

Ad

"Happy 14th year sober so proud of the father you are & continue to be thank you for being such an inspiration to not only your family, but to everyone outside of it love you!!" Austin wrote.

You can check out the tweet by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback