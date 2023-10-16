"Tony Khan refuses to release people 99% of the time" – AEW fans disappointed with 29-year-old star's absence

As the owner of two wrestling companies and with hundreds of performers to interact with, it's no surprise that Tony Khan might prioritize some talents over others to the point of completely forgetting about a certain few.

Not all of Tony's signings have been slam dunks over the four years he's been in charge of AEW. For every Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson, there's a Jake Atlas or an AQA on the opposite end of the success spectrum.

But one star who many people had high hopes for upon seeing her in AEW for the first time was former UFC fighter, Paige VanZant, who at the time of writing, has only wrestled one match for the company. Despite this, she is still listed as an active roster member on the All Elite Wrestling website.

VanZant was officially signed to AEW in March 2022, becoming 'All Elite' on the same day that Jeff Hardy debuted for the company. But due to the fact that she hasn't been seen in the company in nearly 18 months, fans have had their say about her on social media.

VanZant has also been active outside of AEW, as she was scheduled to make her return to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in August 2022, but her fight was canceled.

Tony Khan has been very active on social media recently

Following the "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW Dynamite taking second place to NXT in the ratings, Tony Khan hasn't held back when it comes to his comments on social media.

Khan has taken shots at everyone from Vince McMahon over his "various misdeeds," to Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being bald. He also poked fun at the fact that NXT didn't draw over 1 million viewers, marking the first time in history that John Cena and The Undertaker had been featured on a show that was viewed by a six-figure audience.

On October 13th, Khan also put out a series of tweets commemorating the 1-year anniversary of when his mother was in hospital. He thanked the doctors for everything that they did to help nurse his mother back to health, while also slamming WWE for reportedly 'tampering' with AEW talent contracts, while his mother was in the hospital.

