"I connected with him immediately" - Tony Khan on his relationship with Eddie Kingston

Tony Khan says he connected with Eddie Kingston very quickly at AEW.

Tony Khan took part in an AEW Full Gear media call on Thursday afternoon and answered many questions. When asked about the importance of Eddie Kingston to the AEW roster, Khan couldn't put him over hard enough.

"I connected with Eddie Kingston immediately," Tony Khan revealed. "A very, very close friend of mine, and I didn't know him until he came in. But I connected with him very quickly and tried to find a spot for him right away too. If you remember, he debuted against Cody. It was a great match. And it was when Cody was the TNT champion, and we did the open challenge. And Cody came to me with a list of people when he wanted to do the open challenge. And there were a bunch of really good names on it, but two names he had that he really wanted to work with that have been great were Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, and I felt really strongly about them both after they had the match with him too. And in both cases, I had something for them."

Tony Khan believes Eddie Kingston's match with CM Punk is one of the biggest matches of the year

CM Punk will face Eddie Kingston this Saturday at AEW Full Gear, a match Tony Khan claims will be one of the biggest matches of 2021.

"Eddie Kingston has been a huge part of the company," Tony Khan continued. "I knew the hardcore fans loved Eddie. And I also saw that he had crossed over to a mainstream audience, and this was a person you could push on national television to the main event. I've always believed in him, and I'm not surprised at all how well he's done. And I absolutely believed in him to put him on a pay-per-view in such a critical position, and one of the biggest matches of the year is Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk."

