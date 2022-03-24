Tony Khan reportedly extends AEW star's contract

Tony Khan has reportedly extended Ethan Page's contract with AEW.

Ethan Page signed for All Elite Wrestling in early 2021 when he debuted as the mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. All Ego didn't win the bout. He teamed up with current tag team partner Scorpio Sky a few weeks later for the first time on Dark: Elevation.

The duo went on to face Darby Allin and Sting at the Double or Nothing 2021 in a losing effort. However, Page did pick up a win over Allin in a two-on-one handicap match as the duo changed their name to Men of the Year.

Page and Allin's rivalry culminated in AEW's first ever coffin match that the 29-year-old won. After aligning themselves with Dan Lambert and the American Top Team, Men of the Year picked up the biggest wins of their tag team career when they defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on Rampage. Sky has also managed to get his hands on the TNT Championship.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Ethan Page has penned a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

"FightfulSelect.com has learned that Ethan Page recently signed a contract extension with AEW," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

As per Fightful, the terms of the new deal aren't yet known but the Canadian star is set to remain a part of the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Tony Khan signed another member of the American Top Team to AEW recently

Ethan Page's stablemate Paige VanZant recently inked an AEW deal as well. The former UFC star signed the paperwork on top of an incapacitated Tay Conti inside the ring.

VanZant has accompanied the American Top Team since the group debuted in Tony Khan's promotion. She also got involved in a huge promo segment against Chris Jericho during the Inner Circle vs American Top Team feud.

She was recently seen on Dynamite when she made her presence felt during the TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow. She got in the face of the former Pinnacle member and her distraction played a part in Sky eventually winning and retaining his title.

