Tony Khan reportedly hires another former WWE name to AEW 

In just three years, AEW has established itself as a lucrative promotion that features the best performers on the planet. Tony Khan has hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Productions, Michael Mansury. With him, AEW has significantly expanded its staff.

Mansury has joined AEW and has been granted the title of Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. This is a noteworthy backstage appointment for several reasons. He was reportedly backstage for the recent Full Gear but is now officially with the company.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, he was regarded as a significant member of the Triple H administration until he left WWE several years ago. Several employees unofficially referred to him as the "next" Kevin Dunn, expecting him to take over Dunn's position eventually. However, when it didn't happen, many were shocked.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp For a while, when I'd ask WWE sources if they thought Kevin Dunn would be on his way out, I was told that his likely replacement had already left the company, but I was never given a name until today.



It was Mike Mansury, who is now working for AEW.

Following his departure from WWE, Mansury served as an executive producer for Pat McAfee before taking a position as Senior Vice President and executive producer for global production for the ONE MMA company. He departed that place a month ago.

Triple H attempted to bring back the new AEW hire

From March 2009 to May 2020, Mansury was a WWE employee. Prior to being promoted to his Vice President position in March 2016, he was initially engaged by the company as a Production Assistant.

Earlier today, FightFul Select reported that Triple H was interested in his work and would try to get him back to the promotion. They said Mansury wouldn't return unless he replaced Kevin Dunn, and the latter hasn't "moved from his position."

As he is more in touch with the target audience of AEW, a source also claimed that he sees him as the promotion's biggest hire.

In the tweet above, Mansury has declared his comeback to professional wrestling. He is set to start at this week’s Dynamite taping.

