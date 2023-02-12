Tony Khan has reportedly re-signed two prominent AEW names 

Tony Khan has made it his mission since founding AEW to fill his roster with some of the world's best talent. Recently it was reported that Khan will be keeping The Gunns after re-signing them to multi-year deals.

Austin and Colten Gunn signed with AEW in January 2020. They started off working as a trio with their father and WWE legend, Billy Gunn, but have since stood on their own feet as entertaining heels.

While they would prefer to be known as The Gunns, or Sons of a Gunn, they have been dubbed the 'A*s Boys' by fans. This is mostly thanks to Danhausen's donning of the phrase during their vlog appearances together, a riff on Billy Gunn's former gimmick in 1999.

Fightful Select recently reported that the pair have been signed to a new multi-year deals in AEW. The report specified that no exact terms were revealed. What's interesting to note is that the report strictly covers the status of Austin and Colten, not Billy Gunn.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunns) have re-signed new multi-year deals with AEW.



- Fightful Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunns) have re-signed new multi-year deals with AEW.- Fightful https://t.co/9gr01NCeQk

Billy has been with the company since 2019, first signing on as a coach, but when his sons later joined, he also agreed to a talent contract with the company. He has been aligned with The Acclaimed since mid-2022.

The Gunns won the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier this week

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



The Gunns defeat The Acclaimed to become new

AND…NEWThe Gunns defeat The Acclaimed to become new @AEW World Tag Team Champions AND…NEW 😨The Gunns defeat The Acclaimed to become new @AEW World Tag Team Championshttps://t.co/lpcqXYYrIh

It's been a big week for The Gunns as they not only agreed to their new deals, but they also won the AEW tag titles during Dynamite. The result came as a surprise, with Austin Gunn pinning The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens after several shenanigans.

After Bowens struck the referee with an inadvertent rolling elbow, the second-generation stars grabbed for the title belts to strike Bowens and undoubtedly score the pin.

However, Billy Gunn emerged to make the save and stop his sons. He was repaid with his own belt shot, sacrificing himself as the tag champs hit their finisher and would have had the win if it weren't for the referee being downed.

Unfortunately, for Bowens and Max Caster, the referee only recovered once there had been a successful belt shot to the former. From there, the official counted the pin, and new tag champs were crowned in El Paso.

What do you make of The Gunns re-signing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes