Tony Khan has reportedly reached out to retired WWE Hall of Famer for a massive AEW role

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly got a unique opportunity in store for one of the veterans on his roster, and it's one that doesn't involve any wrestling.

The man in question is WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who hasn't featured on AEW TV in recent months due to his client Lance Archer wrestling primarily in Japan.

Roberts has had a number of things to deal with away from the spotlight in recent months as well, with the WWE Hall of Famer announcing on social media that he doesn't need an oxygen tank apart from when he travels by air and that he is loving life in All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest edition of his The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts revealed to his co-host DDP that despite not being featured on AEW TV as of late, Tony Khan offered him a different sort of opportunity outside of the ring.

"Whether it’s managing Lance [Archer] or doing something behind the scenes trying to help kids. I’ve been approached to do something where we visit hospitals and stuff and I’m very very excited to do it. It’s near and dear to my heart, hopefully we’re able to hit some rehab [centers] too where we can talk to some people and help them break the corner." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Roberts elaborated by saying that nothing is set in stone, but he is hopeful that he can visit hospitals as it is something he would love to do.

"I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been a member of the AEW roster for nearly three years

Due to the fact that he hasn't been featured as often on AEW TV in 2022, it's easy to forget that Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been with the company for nearly three years.

Roberts debuted on the first episode of Dynamite after the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view, where he confronted Cody Rhodes, who was addressing the crowd after his loss to MJF a few days earlier.

Roberts would then later bring Lance Archer to All Elite Wrestling as his client, who would attempt to become the first-ever TNT Champion at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, it was Rhodes who became the inaugural champion.

