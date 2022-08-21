Tony Khan responds to a fan criticizing former WWE Superstar's faction receiving sudden push in AEW

Tony Khan claps back at a fan who questioned the quick push of a faction bannered by former WWE Superstar Ari Daivari.

The "Trustbusters" (originally of Daivari and Slim J) first appeared on the July 16th taping of AEW Dark by defeating Logan Cruz and Tyshon Price at the time. In another AEW Dark taping on August 5th, Trustbusters, now with former WWE star Parker Boudreaux, dispatched the trio of Sonny Kiss, Xavier Walker and Zack Clayton.

Then, on August 12 Rampage, Kiss also joined the faction despite her loss to the former WWE star earlier in the episode by turning on Orange Cassidy.

The faction being constantly featured on AEW television recently got mixed reactions from the wrestling community. A fan tweeted that he was confused about what he was seeing and promptly stated that he missed last year's version of the company.

To which Khan responded by tweeting that showcasing the upstart stable might be the best Rampage episode they have ever shown. The August 12th episode garnered 528,000 viewers and a 0.17 in a key demo, their highest number since April.

He then recalled getting the same whispers from the naysayers when he immediately pushed 2.0 (Matt Minard and Angelo Parker) and Daniel Garcia in 2021 and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in 2020.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @JoshNason Coming less than 48 hours off of maybe the best @AEWonTV show we’ve ever done out of a few hundred + given it’s an #AEWRampage Friday, I feel emboldened to point out that in 2021, I got very similar reactions for strapping the TV rocket to Garcia/2.0, and in 2020 to The Acclaimed @JoshNason Coming less than 48 hours off of maybe the best @AEWonTV show we’ve ever done out of a few hundred + given it’s an #AEWRampage Friday, I feel emboldened to point out that in 2021, I got very similar reactions for strapping the TV rocket to Garcia/2.0, and in 2020 to The Acclaimed

The Trustbusters suffered their first loss on television last night on Rampage against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta). It was from the quarterfinal phase of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

Former WWE star Ari Daivari also chimed in on the backlash received by his faction

As expected, Ari Daivari took the time to comment on the fan's observation of his stable, Trustbusters. The former WWE Superstar responded by inviting the fan to join his group so that his finances could "level up."

The self-proclaimed "Trust Fund" even poked fun at the user's smile.

Ari Daivari @AriyaDaivari Josh Nason @JoshNason It's 2022 and AEW is pushing a faction of Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J and Sonny Kiss to close a national TV show.



I have no idea what I'm watching anymore. I miss '21 AEW. It's 2022 and AEW is pushing a faction of Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J and Sonny Kiss to close a national TV show. I have no idea what I'm watching anymore. I miss '21 AEW. Hi Josh Nason! After last week's #AEWRampage reported its highest viewership since April, we would like to extend an invite to you to join the #TrustBusters ! We want to level you up financially so we can get you the laser treatments for that gummy smile! I know a dentist! twitter.com/JoshNason/stat… Hi Josh Nason! After last week's #AEWRampage reported its highest viewership since April, we would like to extend an invite to you to join the #TrustBusters! We want to level you up financially so we can get you the laser treatments for that gummy smile! I know a dentist! twitter.com/JoshNason/stat…

It has been a surprising few weeks for the Trustbusters in AEW programming as they have been heavily displayed specifically on Rampage. With Sonny Kiss in the equation, it would be more interesting to see if the group will bounce back after last night's loss and eventually rise to the top.

Are you enjoying the Trustbusters in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

