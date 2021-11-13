"I really believed in it" - Tony Khan on CM Punk and Eddie Kingston's altercation

AEW President Tony Khan recently expressed his excitement for the CM Punk-Eddie Kingston feud. Both men set the wrestling world on fire while confronting each other on the November 5th episode of AEW Rampage.

During the show, Punk demanded an apology from Kingston as the latter had previously interrupted his backstage interview in a rude fashion. Kingston, however, denied an apology to Punk. Instead, he challenged the Best in the World to a match at Full Gear 2021. Not long after, a fight broke out between them when Kingston vowed to put the former WWE Superstar on another hiatus from professional wrestling.

Tony Khan was the featured guest on the latest episode of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. He answered all queries regarding AEW and also put Eddie Kingston over while talking about his emotional performance on television.

"We had the altercation with Kingston and Punk [on Rampage] because that's where it made sense for it to happen. Eddie was going for that title shot, now he's in this emotional dark place and we've seen when Eddie gets into an emotional dark place, what can happen," said Khan.

Tony Khan concluded with a remark on the believability of the angle:

"I felt really strongly [about the Eddie-Punk segment] and I'm glad the story came out so well. I really believed in it.”

The bad blood between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston continued on AEW Dynamite

The November 10th episode of Dynamite featured a parking lot brawl between the two superstars. AEW did a good job in carrying over Kingston and Punk's story from Rampage to Dynamite, which was important as the latter show comparatively draws more viewers.

It does seem like Kingston should accomplish his long-awaited win against the former WWE Superstar at Full Gear. Another victory for CM Punk instead might negatively affect the Mad King's recent momentum. On the other hand, becoming the first man to defeat Punk in AEW would propel Kingston's career to even greater heights.

