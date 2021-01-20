"That was Spears' idea" - Tony Khan on which AEW star was responsible for Erick Redbeard's appearance on AEW Dynamite 

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed which AEW star suggested that Erick Redbeard should appear at the Brodie Lee tribute show.

As the AEW President, Khan has already led the young company to impressive heights. The Brodie Lee tribute show, like many special episodes of AEW Dynamite, was widely praised by the fans. Erick Redbeard's appearance at the show surprised many viewers, and Khan shared some details about this memorable moment.

Khan was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions where she complimented him on the fantastic and heartfelt way AEW paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee. Khan and Paquette discussed the emotional show, and the AEW President looked back on Redbeard's heartwarming AEW debut.

"That was [Shawn] Spears' idea. The day before [the tribute show], he asked if I wanted to use Erick Redbeard, and I said, 'I would like to use Erick Redbeard. That's a great idea. I would probably have him come out in the middle of the show and do this thing with, you know, the Dark Order and Hangman [Page] there, in that spot, in the middle of the show. And then have Amanda and Brodie [Lee Jr.] at the end'. And that's why we did it that way," said Khan.

As Erick Rowan, Redbeard was synonymous with Brodie Lee throughout his run in WWE. The duo held tag team gold two times throughout their run together.. This long history between the two big men made Redbeard's appearance at the show a touching experience for both the wrestlers and the fans.

Tony Khan looks back on the emotional Brodie Lee tribute show

Brodie Lee in AEW

During his appearance on the podcast, Tony Khan explained that after he agreed to do the memorial show, he had no idea what to do. But he wanted to do everything he could to make it a special episode. That way, he would help John Huber's name live forever.

Khan explained that various people in AEW people came up with amazing ideas to make the show extra special. Lee's stable, the Dark Order, was prominently featured throughout the show. Plus, Lee's son was crowned the AEW TNT Champion for life in honor of his father.

