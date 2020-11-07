Tony Khan reveals why AEW Dark is important

The AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PW Insider, where he talked about a variety of things, including the AEW Dark weekly show.

Tony Khan on the importance of AEW Dark

Tony Khan pointed out that AEW Dark has become the developmental system of AEW. He went on to talk about how AEW Dark also allowed younger stars to be featured on programming on a regular basis.

“Yeah I think it’s our developmental system. Not everyone who is on the show is working in developmental but they might be working to bring up somebody in developmental and that’s why I think Dark is so important to us. I think that it’s a good thought and it’s a thought I’ve shared and have considered in the past and am still considering about is there ways to maybe split it into more shows and that has nothing to do with a third hour on TNT."

"I mean, our main roster of Dynamite performers, we have enough depth to easily put together three very strong hours of TV week to week without dipping into a lot of the performers that you see on Dark wrestling each week. So what’s exciting to me is that we have a lot of young talent on Dark and it’s a great way to develop people, it’s a great way to get people more ring time that we want to push, it’s a great way to get people exposure because Dark does very good viewership.”

Tony Khan admitted that a lot of important stars in AEW had made their way through AEW Dark.

“I think it’s like you said, a lot of people have become very important in this company working their way up through Dark, which to me is like, you know, it’s effectively our developmental show. But it’s a lot more than that too because a lot of our big stars go and work on the show and they work with the younger people and help them. I think I’ve said like eight times in one answer, to help them develop.”

With there being rumors of a second AEW televised show in the works, AEW Dark could well be the one on television next.