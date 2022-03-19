Tony Khan reveals if AEW stars will feature in ROH

One of the major talking points from Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH was whether AEW stars will feature on the shows or not. The Jaguars boss provided some insight on that front.

ROH went on a hiatus after Final Battle, its last show in December 2021. The wrestlers were released from their contracts and Tony Khan eventually acquired the company.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



You want a fight? We’ll give you the damndest fight you’ve ever had.



See y’all in Dallas. 4•1•22



#FTRvsBriscoes Top Guys vs Dem BoysYou want a fight? We’ll give you the damndest fight you’ve ever had.See y’all in Dallas. 4•1•22 Top Guys vs Dem BoysYou want a fight? We’ll give you the damndest fight you’ve ever had. See y’all in Dallas. 4•1•22#FTRvsBriscoes https://t.co/qfjbutArc9

On SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Khan opened up on the likelihood of an AEW and ROH crossover:

“In two weeks, it’ll be a very crowded Friday of wrestling. I hadn't scheduled this pay-per-view, the Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think that is important for me because they’ve sold tickets and made a commitment to fans to still do the show. I see it as a transitional show in many ways, and I’m really excited about it because it's the first show under the new management, and it’s also a transition show before I relaunch what I hope to be a really great, new Ring of Honor TV product. A weekly series, wherever it does air or stream."

“This is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it, but also pay respects to the great Ring of Honor traditions, and the great history of Ring of Honor with some of the top stars from recent Ring of Honor, and some of the great wrestlers who’ve been in Ring of Honor historically. Am I gonna be able to take everybody from AEW and bring them there? No. But I think there's a very cool way to use some of the great wrestlers in AEW who are going to be available and make this a great show.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan announced AEW's FTR will face The Briscoes

Tony Khan announced on his Twitter handle that fans will finally get to witness The Briscoes vs. FTR at the Supercard of Honor show in two weeks.

The former WWE tag team champions and the current ROH tag team champions have been feuding for months. Fans have clamored for a match for ages, and they've finally gotten their wish as two of the best teams in the business lock horns on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh