AEW executive reveals why CM Punk is being held back from "marquee matchups and stories"

AEW Chairman Tony Khan recently spoke about CM Punk and why he has held him back from marquee matchups.

Since his debut match against Darby Allin at AEW All Out, Tony Khan has held back from booking CM Punk in marquee matches. Fans have expressed their feelings about seeing Punk battle the top stars in AEW. Many fans were even confused why The Best in the World wasn't part of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Recently, in an interview with Wade Keller for PWTorch.com, Khan discussed Punk's impact on AEW. Khan added that he's "very excited" for Punk vs. Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear 2021:

"He’s only scratching the surface. I have intentionally [for CM Punk] tried to hold back a lot of these marquee things; biggest marquee matches and stories. I'm very excited going forward for Full Gear to see them [Punk vs. Eddie Kingston] lock horns. I believe that's a match fans want to see, and we’ve been getting CM Punk reintegrated by building the winning streak. I think it’s worked great."

Tony Khan also talked about how the ratings have gone up for Rampage in the past few weeks:

"Again, when you look at the rating we did for our first Wednesday, that was a really strong number last week, and he was such a huge part of it kicking the show off and wrestling through the entire first segment in a great match. So he’s just lifted our business so much."

CM Punk to face Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear 2021

One of the most anticipated matches at Full Gear 2021 will be between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.

Fans have already created huge hype around the match, thanks to the latest episode of AEW Rampage. The duo had a face-off on Rampage, and things got ugly towards the end.

The match against Eddie Kingston will certainly be a huge one for CM Punk. Kingston has great mic skills and in-ring ability. But fans can expect CM Punk to come out on top on November 13th at AEW Full Gear.

