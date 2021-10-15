AEW official on why CM Punk has been wrestling on Rampage instead of Dynamite

Tony Khan was recently asked why CM Punk has primarily been wrestling on AEW Rampage. He revealed that it had to do with the former WWE Champion being able to attract high quarter-hour ratings.

Since Punk signed with AEW, other than his match at All Out, we have only seen him wrestle on Friday nights on Rampage instead of All Elite Wrestling's flagship show, Dynamite, on Wednesday nights.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about Punk wrestling on television only on Friday nights so far and whether it was a conscious plan to have him wrestle on Friday nights instead of on AEW Dynamite.

Although Tony Khan didn't answer whether we could see Punk wrestling on Dynamite soon, he said that CM Punk has drawn eyeballs to AEW Rampage on Friday nights, adding that Punk's quarter hour ratings have always been high even when there has been competition from other sports like baseball:

He’s given a great lift. When he’s wrestled they’ve been the high quarter hours (ratings) and his appearances have helped lift the audience and we’ve seen on Friday nights that people do want to see him, even this past week when there was great competition from baseball.

Tony Khan on AEW's new TBS Championship

The TBS Championship was announced last week and Tony Khan also opened up about plans for AEW's newest title. Khan confirmed that we will get a strong set of competitors for the TBS title tournament, lauding how AEW's women's division has gone from strength to strength since the company's inception:

Also Read

I think it will be very similar once it gets established. We’ll have a tournament. We had a great tournament for the TNT title. I think we’ll have a great TBS title tournament with a field that is just as strong, which really shows how far the development of our women’s division has come since we launched Dynamite two years ago because we have built a number of new stars and a lot of the women in the division have improved a ton and we signed some new stars as well.

We should find out more about the brackets for the TBS Championship tournament fairly soon.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam