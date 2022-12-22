Tony Khan reveals former WWE Superstar cut their vacation short in order to join AEW

One of AEW's biggest acquisitions in 2022 was former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli, who reportedly had other things he had planned that had to be canceled once Tony Khan signed him.

Castagnoli was brought in as Bryan Danielson's replacement at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in June 2022 to face NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. After the match, it was revealed that the former Swiss Superman is the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club and officially signed with AEW.

Following his blockbuster debut, Castagnoli has had a very successful start to his All Elite Wrestling career. He became a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion, as well as getting the winning submission in the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match.

But what did Claudio Castagnoli have planned for himself before joining All Elite Wrestling? During an interview with TV Insider, AEW president Tony Khan revealed that the current ROH World Champion was actually meant to be on vacation when he brought him into the company.

"I had earmarked Claudio [Castagnoli] to be a top star for Ring of Honor, but when we had this mess of injuries back in June before Forbidden Door, he came to AEW. It really helped us and came in to debut with Ring of Honor. He ended up coming out a month earlier and cutting his vacation short. An example having the two companies benefited us," said Khan. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The former Cesaro chose to leave WWE when his contract expired in February 2022, citing disappointment in the offer he was given to extend his deal.

Claudio Castagnoli will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

After putting the rest of the All Elite Wrestling roster on notice on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. The Blackpool Combat Club will attempt to round out their year with a big win this Friday on Rampage.

Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta will compete in the first-ever Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, with the winners receiving $300,000 just in time for Christmas.

The Holiday Bash edition of Rampage will also feature the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill in singles action. Also, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will take on Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens in tag team action.

