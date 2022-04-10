×
Create
Notifications

"Movement on both sides" - Tony Khan reveals his honest opinion on AEW Superstars jumping ship to WWE

The AEW President has revealed his honest take on AEW stars transitioning to WWE
The AEW President has revealed his honest take on AEW stars transitioning to WWE
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 09:23 PM IST
News

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed his honest opinion regarding the company's stars transitioning to WWE. In recent months, several AEW stars, including MJF and Jade Cargill, have explained what jumping ship to WWE would possibly look like for them.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Khan stated that he expects WWE to showcase its interest in AEW stars down the road, as his promotion seems to be putting on spectacular shows.

According to Khan, there will be free-agent movement on both sides of the competition, which would ideally be great for wrestlers. The AEW President said:

“We have a lot of great wrestlers here. I expect there probably will be, down the road, interest in some of them because we’re putting on such strong shows. I think there’s bound to be free-agent movement on both sides of the competition. I think it’s great for the wrestlers.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

In recent months, the most surprising transition involving AEW and WWE saw Cody Rhodes officially return to the company he left six years ago. The now-former AEW EVP departed the promotion and was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38.

🚨🚨🚨🚨@CodyRhodes IS BACK and facing @WWERollins at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/ST3B1EmfCx

AEW star MJF recently revealed if Tony Khan is trying to extend his contract

MJF is arguably one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling right now. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner opened up about his contract situation with AEW.

Paul Heyman talks MJF#TheMMAHour https://t.co/9raGdmU4gn

When asked if Khan had approached him about extending his contract, MJF said:

"I'm not gonna get into that, but I'm sure you can imagine that. Tony Khan is a billionaire. Tony Khan is a very intelligent man. Tony Khan's doing everything he can to make sure that his heaviest hitters sticking around." (42:40-42:59)

You can check out MJF's full interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Could MJF also join Cody Rhodes and possibly transition to WWE in the future, or will he stay true to AEW?

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी