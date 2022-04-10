"Movement on both sides" - Tony Khan reveals his honest opinion on AEW Superstars jumping ship to WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed his honest opinion regarding the company's stars transitioning to WWE. In recent months, several AEW stars, including MJF and Jade Cargill, have explained what jumping ship to WWE would possibly look like for them.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Khan stated that he expects WWE to showcase its interest in AEW stars down the road, as his promotion seems to be putting on spectacular shows.

According to Khan, there will be free-agent movement on both sides of the competition, which would ideally be great for wrestlers. The AEW President said:

“We have a lot of great wrestlers here. I expect there probably will be, down the road, interest in some of them because we’re putting on such strong shows. I think there’s bound to be free-agent movement on both sides of the competition. I think it’s great for the wrestlers.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

In recent months, the most surprising transition involving AEW and WWE saw Cody Rhodes officially return to the company he left six years ago. The now-former AEW EVP departed the promotion and was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38.

AEW star MJF recently revealed if Tony Khan is trying to extend his contract

MJF is arguably one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling right now. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner opened up about his contract situation with AEW.

When asked if Khan had approached him about extending his contract, MJF said:

"I'm not gonna get into that, but I'm sure you can imagine that. Tony Khan is a billionaire. Tony Khan is a very intelligent man. Tony Khan's doing everything he can to make sure that his heaviest hitters sticking around." (42:40-42:59)

Could MJF also join Cody Rhodes and possibly transition to WWE in the future, or will he stay true to AEW?

