Tony Khan reveals CM Punk has already generated incredible merchandise figures  

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed various topics related to CM Punk and all things AEW.

Khan brought up the Straight Edge Superstar and explained that he has already impacted attendance as well as merchandise, exceeding expectations, and stated that they had sold over 100,000 CM Punk shirts.

"What he's done for our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. We set a live attendance mark in Chicago. We've set all new kinds of merchandising records . We sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts, " Tony Khan said. "We've sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars since he started giving those away. You know, he's absolutely changed our business. And that was the expectation when he came in. I spent years literally talking to CM Punk, talking to him about AEW, what it could be and how much it would mean to us if he could come back to the ring in AEW. He's doing it."

Khan also reiterated that Punk is a full-time player and not just returning for a single match. In essence, he's going to be there every week, doing his thing.

CM Punk will have his first TV match in seven years on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

While CM Punk defeated Darby Allin on PPV at All Out, he will face a different challenge this coming week. Punk will be taking on Powerhouse Hobbs, a member of Team Taz.

The feud started a couple of weeks ago when Taz called out Punk for mentioning members of his faction in interviews, and it has escalated since. In fact, on last week's AEW Dynamite, he was attacked by Team Taz and then choke-slammed by Powerhouse Hobbs through the table.

