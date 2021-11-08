Tony Khan reveals that he's interested in "a few" of WWE's latest releases 

Tony Khan is prepared to make the All Elite Wrestling roster even bigger.

AEW owner Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of PWTorch to discuss a variety of subjects. When the discussion shifted to the latest round of WWE releases, Khan revealed there were a few names he was interested in signing. Of course, he wouldn't tip his hand and name the performers he has an eye on.

"It's terrible when anyone loses their work and I feel for them," Tony Khan said. "I'm not trying to make light of everything, but everytime they let 20 people go, I think there have been in general one, two or three people in there that I am interested in and snatch up."

"They keep doing these mass layoffs and each time, I find a few people and the company gets a little stronger," Khan continued. "I do see a few in this wave. I don't want to say who or when I would be interested in them, but there are a few interesting people they let go and same goes with the last wave and the wave before that."

Who will be Tony Khan's next big signing for AEW?

While the latest group of releases are all off-limits for the next 30 to 90 days, there are plenty of free agents on the market right now. Tony Khan could potentially bring in some of these stars sooner rather than later.

The most popular name among them would be Windham Rotunda, the former Bray Wyatt. Fans have been speculating for months that he'll end up in All Elite Wrestling, but he was waiting out his his 90-day non-compete clause. Now that it has, his debut at AEW Full Gear is a possibility.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

