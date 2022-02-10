"I think it’s best kept that way" - Tony Khan reveals how many people know about new AEW signing

Tony Khan has kept AEW fans guessing for a few days since announcing that a new star will debut on the show on Wednesday. In an interview with TV Insider, the Jaguars boss opened up about how many people are aware of the identity of the new signing.

At AEW Revolution, multiple men will battle it out in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The winner gets a guaranteed shot at the TNT Championship. Tony Khan has announced that Isiah Kasidy will face a mystery opponent who will be revealed during Dynamite.

When asked about how many people know about him, Tony Khan stated the following:

"Only a handful of people. Very few. I think it’s best kept that way until Wednesday night to let that anticipation continue to build,'' said Tony Khan. ''We have more surprises and fun moments along the way. It’s going to be a lot of great things Wednesday on Dynamite."

Khan went on to talk about the moment of the reveal and said it'd be one of the headlines from the show.

"I’m going to promise the fans we’ll have a great “Forbidden Door” moment in the show for an episode that also includes Hangman Page defending the world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death match. It’s a huge night. One of the headline moments and one of the most anticipated moments will be the reveal—who signed a contract with AEW. There has been a lot of speculation. People are anticipating the big reveal. I’m looking forward to it."

Tony Khan spoke about overhyping AEW signings

Tony Khan @TonyKhan There’s a big wrestling night feel tonight. Ahead of a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork , while I can’t reveal @IsiahKassidy ’s mystery opponent, I have more info on tonight’s show still to come before we go LIVE on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite tonight! There’s a big wrestling night feel tonight. Ahead of a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork, while I can’t reveal @IsiahKassidy’s mystery opponent, I have more info on tonight’s show still to come before we go LIVE on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite tonight!

Last year, Tony Khan was at his promotional best as AEW announced that a future Hall of Famer was going to sign. It turned out to be Christian Cage. As legendary as the former WWE Superstar is, fans expected more.

"It’s a great question. I try to listen to the fans and pay attention to audience feedback,'' said Khan ''I think it helps because it gives me some idea of what the fans in a larger sense want to see. Different fans have different ideas about the different wrestlers they like. You can gauge the excitement around a certain wrestler or match or moment. I believe people will get very excited about the debut of this new signing is. This is somebody wrestling fans really respond to."

A number of names have been touted to debut. The likes of Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Killer Kross and Johnny Gargano are free agents. Whoever it is, it should be a great moment.

Who do you think will debut on Dynamite? Sound off below!

