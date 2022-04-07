Tony Khan reveals what match was supposed to headline an early AEW show

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that a match from one of the company's first events wasn't the original plan. Despite being a match that was highly praised by fans and critics, the trios match between The Elite, The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid from the 2019 Fyter Fest event was a plan B.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid in a trios match at the 2019 Fyter Fest in what was technically the main event. The show was only AEW's second ever show, with fans excited to see the fallout from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view the previous month.

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor

At Fyter Fest 2019

@KennyOmegamanX

@youngbucks Amazing combo by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks 🖤At Fyter Fest 2019 Amazing combo by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks 🖤At Fyter Fest 2019 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks https://t.co/lwJeMt5Yfn

However, after talking about the success of The Elite vs The Lucha Brothers and PAC from the New Year's Day edition of Dynamite in 2020, Tony Khan revealed that was the match he originally wanted at Fyter Fest 2019.

Speaking with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Khan admitted that had it not been for a visa issue preventing PAC from entering the country, that was the match that was scheduled to take place.

"That was originally supposed to be the Fyter Fest main event on the first Fyter Fest, but PAC had a visa issue. So Laredo Kid came in." said Tony Khan [26:29-26:38].

A trios rematch has not yet happened between the six men, however they were involved in a ten-man tag team match at AEW's only house show "The House Always Wins."

Tony Khan booked a different main event for Fyter Fest 2019

Since PAC couldn't get into the United States, Tony Khan had to shuffle his card around to make the most out of a bad situation. Despite The Elite's victory being more than worthy to main event the show, it wasn't what went on last.

After his blockbuster debut at the end of Double or Nothing 2019, it was finally time to see Jon Moxley in an AEW ring. Moxley had already won gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling before his AEW in-ring debut, so fans were excited to see what was in store.

Eddie | fan #ROLLINSFOREVER @_Rollins_Utd



Up next, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a Non-sanctioned match will be tonight's main event



#FyterFest Outstanding show thus far;Up next, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a Non-sanctioned match will be tonight's main event Outstanding show thus far;Up next, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a Non-sanctioned match will be tonight's main event #FyterFest https://t.co/fxEePN9nSc

The match that went on last was Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a "Lights Out" unsanctioned match, meaning that it would not count towards either man’s win/loss record.

After bumps involving tables, ladders and thumbtacks, Moxley came out the winner to the delight of the 5,000 fans in attendance in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Have you watched Fyter Fest 2019? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you remember Fyter Fest 2019? Yes No 2 votes so far