Tony Khan reveals why he hasn't punished top AEW star

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on a major AEW feud that has become the highlight of the promotion's programming. The rivalry in question is between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, who are set to collide at Full Gear 2023.

Strickland and Page previously went to war at AEW WrestleDream 2023, where the former came out on top in an electrifying contest. However, that didn't mark the end of their feud, as the two are set to collide again this week at Full Gear. The two performers have pushed each other to the limits, especially on the latest episode of Dynamite, where they participated in a scathing promo exchange.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Tony Khan sat down for a press conference, where he spoke about Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page's feud in detail. He lavished praise on the duo for their segment on Dynamite and then pointed out how Strickland, in particular, had taken things too far during the rivalry.

However, he made it clear that he didn't punish Strickland as he wanted him and Page to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

"Swerve's [Strickland] actions have been a bit unscrupulous, but it's made for great wrestling. It's not my place to punish Swerve for his actions, it wouldn't do a good service to someone like Hangman for me to do that. It's best for them to be able to settle this in the ring," said Khan.

