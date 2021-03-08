Tony Khan reveals surprising move Christian Cage made to leave WWE to join AEW

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the signing of Christian Cage, and how the former WWE Superstar called him and expressed his desire to work for AEW.

Christian Cage was the surprise "Hall of Fame-worthy" star that Paul Wight had teased on AEW Dynamite. He debuted at AEW Revolution with a new catchphrase - "Out. Work. Everyone."

While speaking in the media scrum following AEW Revolution, Tony Khan said that he first met Christian seven years ago and that he has been a big fan. He revealed that Christian Cage called him and said that he would be interested in signing with AEW.

"He's in great physical condition and we saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view. There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest, and he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and you know he gave me a call and said, 'I'd really like to come wrestle in AEW for you,' and I said, 'I'd really like to have you come and wrestle for me.' It all came together great and I think it's going to be really good." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan called Christian Cage one of the "great wrestlers (in) the last couple of decades". He said that the deal had come together in the last few weeks and the negotiations happened quickly. Khan said that he didn't know that Cage did not have a contract with WWE.

Christian Cage in recent years

Edge and Christian at Royal Rumble 2021

Christian Cage, or Christian as he was known in WWE, hadn't been in the ring for almost seven years - save for an unsanctioned "match" against Randy Orton in 2020 - before he returned at this year's Royal Rumble.

The former WWE World Champion last wrestled full-time way back in 2014, but his career was cut short due to concussion-related injuries.

The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me.



If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then... — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) February 2, 2021