"I bet you Sting thought about it" - Twitter flares up to Tony Khan's bold claim on wrestling legend requested to accompany top AEW star in recent stunt

AEW star Darby Allin apparently asked his tag team partner Sting to recently join him in a Jeep stunt.

It is no secret that the longest reigning TNT Champion is fond of performing miraculous stunts. In a recent effort, Allin pulled off a 96-foot jump over his home in a Jeep. He started off a few feet away from the makeshift ramp to gain pace and ultimately was able to fly his white Jeep over the roof of his house.

TMZ Sports shared the video from their official handle, and it was retweeted by AEW President Tony Khan. He also revealed in his caption that Allin had apparently asked Sting to join him in the Jeep during the death-defying stunt.

"And he tried to talk @Sting into riding shotgun for this. Seriously."

You can check out the tweet below:

AEW star Darby Allin aligned himself with Sting a few days after becoming TNT Champion

On November 7, 2020, the 29-year-old became the TNT Champion after getting the better of Cody Rhodes at Full Gear.

A month later, Sting made his AEW debut and caused Team Taz to flee after they jumped Rhodes and Allin. The segment ended with the legend and his current partner staring at each other.

Since then, the two stars have teamed up to compete in multiple tag team bouts, with their first one coming against Team Taz at Revolution. They emerged as winners on the night.

Allin was recently seen in singles action as he defeated Brody King in a Casket Match on the August 10, 2022, episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen how the tag partners will be booked going forward.

What did you make of Darby Allin's death-defying stunt? Let us know in the comments section below.

