  Tony Khan reveals WWE veteran's Hall of Fame induction is postponed

Tony Khan reveals WWE veteran's Hall of Fame induction is postponed

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:00 GMT
The All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan (Image via AEW's Youtube)

Tony Khan revolutionized pro wrestling with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The company recently hosted a successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London and an episode of AEW Dynamite at the iconic 2300 Arena, which was formerly the home of ECW. He recently revealed that WWE Veteran Taz's induction into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame has been delayed.

AEW has been known for the hardcore style of professional wrestling that it has incorporated into its weekly product. One of the promotion's regular commentators and ECW legend, Taz, was set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame. However, Tony recently revealed that the ceremony has been postponed to next week's episode of Dynamite.

Apparently, this decision was made as per the request of Taz himself. The Hardcore legend asked for more time from the AEW President to make arrangements for his family and friends to get them available for the event.

Many fans have appreciated this move by Tony Khan,, as it is important for one's family to be present during such significant occasions.

Tony Khan honoured Taz after AEW Dynamite went off air

AEW will now host its weekly shows at the 2300 Arena for three weeks. They hosted their debut show in the iconic building this past Wednesday at Dynamite. After the show went off air, the AEW President, Tony Khan, honoured the promotion's iconic commentator, Taz.

Tony, along with all the babyfaces in the Jacksonville-based promotion, stood in the ring while wearing Taz's new shirt after Dynamite. The AEW President stated that the ECW legend will forever be immortalized in the rafters of the 2300 Arena. His wife and son, HOOK, were also present during this segment.

It's great to see Taz get the respect that he deserves. Fans are really excited for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony on next week's episode of Dynamite.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
