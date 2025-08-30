Tony Khan reveals WWE veteran's Hall of Fame induction is postponed

Tony Khan revolutionized pro wrestling with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The company recently hosted a successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London and an episode of AEW Dynamite at the iconic 2300 Arena, which was formerly the home of ECW. He recently revealed that WWE Veteran Taz's induction into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame has been delayed.AEW has been known for the hardcore style of professional wrestling that it has incorporated into its weekly product. One of the promotion's regular commentators and ECW legend, Taz, was set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame. However, Tony recently revealed that the ceremony has been postponed to next week's episode of Dynamite.Apparently, this decision was made as per the request of Taz himself. The Hardcore legend asked for more time from the AEW President to make arrangements for his family and friends to get them available for the event.Many fans have appreciated this move by Tony Khan,, as it is important for one's family to be present during such significant occasions.Tony Khan honoured Taz after AEW Dynamite went off airAEW will now host its weekly shows at the 2300 Arena for three weeks. They hosted their debut show in the iconic building this past Wednesday at Dynamite. After the show went off air, the AEW President, Tony Khan, honoured the promotion's iconic commentator, Taz.Tony, along with all the babyfaces in the Jacksonville-based promotion, stood in the ring while wearing Taz's new shirt after Dynamite. The AEW President stated that the ECW legend will forever be immortalized in the rafters of the 2300 Arena. His wife and son, HOOK, were also present during this segment.It's great to see Taz get the respect that he deserves. Fans are really excited for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony on next week's episode of Dynamite.