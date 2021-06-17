Tony Khan reveals WWE wanted to sign top AEW tag team

AEW President Tony Khan recently disclosed that WWE tried their best to sign The Acclaimed - Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

The Acclaimed is steadily rising the ranks in AEW, thanks to their charismatic personality and fast-paced in-ring style. The duo initially performed mainly on AEW Dark, but gradually, with the audience growing fond of them, they became fixtures on Dynamite.

In an interview with PWInsider, Tony Khan revealed that WWE wanted to sign The Acclaimed after watching Caster and Bowens' singles matches on Dark. Khan stated that this prompted him to pair them up and sign them to a full-time contract to avoid losing them to Vince McMahon's promotion.

"The Acclaimed were singles wrestlers. They both went to the same school, Create A Pro, but they'd never teamed. And I saw them both on Dark and they were, frankly, the WWE put a little pressure on me with both of them. I think they were both people the WWE wanted, and I really wanted to use both of them. And then I thought about it and I had this thought about the Acclaimed and I brought them together," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan praises The Acclaimed for their performance at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Tony Khan praised Max Caster's performance at Double or Nothing 2021. At the show, Caster participated in the Casino Battle Royal. Though he didn't last long in the match, his pre-match rap was well-received by the crowd.

Tony Khan also applauded Anthony Bowens, saying he's a fantastic actor and a versatile wrestler. The AEW President concluded by saying that The Acclaimed is slowly becoming an integral part of the promotion's programming.

The same, the Acclaimed got the amazing reaction at Double or Nothing. Particularly in the beginning of the Battle Royale when Max rapped. Anthony is an actor, such a versatile wrestler. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens a tremendous pair and they've gotten to develop and they really became an act and got over on Dark and Elevation with the fans and then got integrated into the regular programming on Dynamite", said Tony Khan

The Acclaimed is currently placed in the second position in AEW's tag team rankings. A shot at the Tag Team Championships seems to be on the horizon for the talented duo in the near future.

Do you want The Acclaimed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships? Do you think Max Caster and Anthony Bowens should have signed with WWE instead? Sound off in the comments section below.

