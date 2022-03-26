Tony Khan discusses running AEW and ROH shows over WrestleMania weekend

AEW president Tony Khan has discussed running his company's events over WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend, which runs from April 1st to April 3rd 2022. While discussing what it will be like to present an ROH show that weekend, he also explained why AEW has never done so up to this point.

WrestleMania weekend has become something of an event itself. No longer is The Grandest Stage of Them All the only game in town - promotions from around the world swarm the city that WrestleMania takes place in to create a wrestling takeover that lasts for almost an entire week.

One company that is noticeably absent from this year's festivities is All Elite Wrestling. Appearing on "The Outlaw Nation" podcast, Tony Khan explained why AEW has never run a show on that particular weekend.

"I, for a lot of reasons, have never done an AEW show on that particular event weekend, at 'Mania weekend. It’s just not been something I thought would make sense for AEW to do." said Tony Khan (12:15)

However, Tony Khan will be in the state of Texas on April 1st, as Ring of Honor will host its annual "Supercard of Honor" show - an event that Khan himself insisted went ahead as planned:

"It was already scheduled for Ring of Honor, and there were tickets sold, and they'd already made agreements with the pay-per-view providers, and these are some of the same pay-per-view providers we [AEW] work with like FITE for our international distribution, and you know the cable and satellite carriers. So I didn’t want to screw over those people, especially not the fans. So I decided we would go ahead and do the show," said Khan (12:29)

Tony Khan has already announced a number of high-profile matches for Supercard of Honor

The 15th annual "Supercard of Honor" will be the first ROH event to take place since Tony Khan bought the company from Sinclair Broadcasting at the beginning of March 2022.

Fans have speculated whether or not the company was purchased solely for the tape library, or simply because AEW didn't want WWE getting hold of it. However, Khan has made it very clear that ROH will be its own entity, with "Supercard of Honor" being the first event of a new era.

So far, an All Elite clash between Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty has been announced, as well as former WWE star Alex Zayne taking on recent AEW signee Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

Not only that, but two title matches have officially been announced. The grudge match between FTR and The Briscoe Brothers will finally take place for the ROH Tag Team Championships, as well as an ROH Championship unification match between current champion Jonathan Gresham and former champion (who never lost the belt) Bandido.

