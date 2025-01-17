Tony Khan's admirable response to Mercedes Mone's recent real-life struggles 

Mercedes Mone has proven herself to be a top fixture for All Elite Wrestling since March 2024. Her tenure has led to the development of a strong relationship with AEW President Tony Khan. The CEO recently shed some light on Khan's understanding of her recent real-life struggles.

In the latest edition of her Newsletter Mone Mag Mercedes opened up about her travel issues while coming back from Japan recently after performing at Wrestle Dynasty. The current TBS Champion faced multiple delays, lost her bags, and experienced major turbulence on the plane.

After landing in Chicago, Mone was rebooked on a flight to Orlando the next day. This led to Mercedes's fear that she might miss her wrestling class and scheduled appearance on AEW Dynamite. But Tony Khan eased all her worries and suggested that she rest after undergoing so much on her way back from Japan:

Trending

"So, I hopped on that plane, and of course, we hit the worst turbulence ever! But finally, after what felt like a lifetime, I landed in Chicago late at night, only to be rebooked for a flight to Orlando the next day. After I let Tony (Khan) know about my travel struggles and not having my bags in time for TV, he graciously told me to rest. I'm so thankful because my body and mind needed it."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Mone added:

"And guess what? I made it to class just in time. So, there you have it, folks—my travel saga. I may have faced a storm, missed my bags, and dealt with some cranky travelers, but nothing can keep me down!" [H/T: Mone Mag]

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone had an excellent wrestling match in Japan

Mercedes Mone had traveled to Japan to take part in Wrestle Dynasty which took place on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome. She faced Mina Shirakawa in a Winner-take-all title match and emerged victorious to add the Undisputed British Women's Championship to her collection.

The CEO is now a triple title holder in the world of professional wrestling. She has been the AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women's Champion for a long time and has been at the top of the division since her All Elite debut.

With Mercedes Mone adding more and more accolades to her illustrious resume, it will be interesting to see what is next for the former WWE Women's Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback