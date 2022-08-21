Major update on AEW reportedly adding another show to its lineup

A blockbuster update regarding AEW to get a brand new television show has surfaced.

Tony Khan has elevated All Elite Wrestling to newer horizons in just three years of the promotion's existence. Imbibing the concept of developing a wrestling-centered product, the AEW President has created a star-studded roster to meet his goals.

Khan's consistent efforts have cemented the Jacksonville-based promotion as a legitimate counter-product to WWE.

Apart from Wednesday-bound Dynamite, Rampage and Dark help create a streamlined flow of wrestling products. However, many believe that a combined TV time of seven hours doesn't do justice to the enormous roster.

Many stars have subtly hinted at being underutilized under Tony Khan's banner. However, renowned journalist Dave Meltzer aired a significant update that might serve as the solution.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that a new television show is reportedly on the cards for Tony Khan's promotion:

"They are going to get another television show, AEW. They are going to get another television show. We know about the reality show. And if they remain successful, their prospects of getting another show are there, and they have the roster. In theory, all you gotta do is have this guys work one match a week," said Meltzer. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Dave Meltzer believes AEW can counter the potential WWE move of some wrestlers

Vince McMahon's departure invoked several management changes in the Stamford-based promotion. With Triple H as the new Creative Head, speculation of many discontented stars moving to WWE has been doing the rounds.

During the same edition, Dave Meltzer opined that a new show could counter WWE murmurs in the locker room:

"Some of these guys are working every other week, every third week, every fourth week. So there’s so much you could do. It’s gonna be lot harder to book, you know with more shows but yes for both companies I could see more shows. I could see there’s going to be a pushback from the companies. If somebody offers the right deal, and someone will for WWE, they’re going to think about it," Meltzer added.

All Elite Wrestling is yet to issue an official statement regarding the new television show. When officially announced, it might prove to be a game-changer for Tony Khan's company and pro-wrestling in general.

