  Tony Khan's big announcement after AEW Dynamite ends: "I can guarantee we're gonna do that"

Tony Khan's big announcement after AEW Dynamite ends: "I can guarantee we're gonna do that"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 08, 2025 09:46 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan is the President of AEW (Image Source: AEW on X)

AEW President Tony Khan made a massive announcement right after Dynamite went off the air this week. Khan also took a major shot at a WWE legend while interacting with the crowd.

Tony Khan provided a guarantee to the fans after Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday. This week's show was filled with some great segments and matches, and the crowd in Detroit was hot and energetic from start to finish. After the show went off air, Khan showed up to thank the fans for showing their love by being hot for the entire night.

Khan mocked the WWE legend, Hulk Hogan, by making his popular hearing gesture. Later, the crowd in Detroit started chanting 'Pay Per View,' implying that they wanted a PPV in their city, and Tony guaranteed that it would happen.

"I can guarantee we're gonna do that, I just might need a bigger building for that. But I think I know one. Cause I think I've been there before," Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Tony was probably referring to the 'Ford Field' in Detroit when he said AEW needs a bigger building for a pay-per-view. The aforementioned stadium has hosted WrestleMania 23 back in 2007 as well.

Tony Khan's message to fans after AEW Dynamite

After a great AEW Dynamite this week, Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) to thank the fans for watching the show in his usual manner. Tony also claimed that it was a great show.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork West + on @StreamOnMax right NOW!! we had a great show tonight."

Moreover, AEW has continued to produce some great weekly shows for the past several weeks, and it remains to be seen what the company has in store for next week's show.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
