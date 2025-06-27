Tony Khan's bold claim regarding AEW's biggest match at All In 2025: " One of the greatest rivalries of all time"

AEW All In 2025 is set to take place on July 12, 2025. Tony Khan has now made a bold claim regarding one of the matches on the card.
Kenny Omega's rivalry with Kazuchika Okada from their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling is the stuff of legends. The two of them engaged in some of the most captivating matches in the history of professional wrestling. These two men locked horns four times in singles matches, and each bout outdid the other. One of their matches even ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. Their last bout, which took place at NJPW Dominion in 2018, was an epic 64-minute best two-out-of-three falls match widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time.
Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are set to renew their feud in another high-stakes match at All In: Texas as they compete in a Winner Takes All match with the International and Continental Championships on the line. Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan addressed this match, stating that this is one of the greatest rivalries in the history of pro wrestling.
“One of the greatest rivalries of all time to me in sports, but certainly in the history of pro wrestling — and that is the AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.” [H/T Ringside News]
Tony Khan confirmed that AEW All In 2025 is already breaking records
AEW All In: Texas is the company's biggest PPV of the year. As a result, Tony Khan is planning a stacked card for the show featuring numerous big matches. One of the most highly anticipated bouts on the show is the World Title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page. Given the magnitude of the PPV, it's no surprise the show is breaking records.
During the same podcast episode, Tony Khan confirmed that All In 2025 is already one of the top three gates in his promotion's history.
“It’s already one of the top three gates in the history of the company, and it’s going to be surely one of the greatest events. We’ve got major matches, major championship fights with huge implications.” [H/T Ringside News]
It will be interesting to see whether the AEW president will add more matches to this show.
