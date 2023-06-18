Tony Khan's family member reportedly in attendance for AEW Collision debut

The highly anticipated debut episode of AEW Collision is talking place at the United Center in Chicago, and it is not short of surprises. One notable guest in attendance for the event was none other than Shahid Khan, the lead investor of All Elite Wrestling and father of CEO Tony Khan.

PWInsider reported that Shahid Khan was present at the event in Chicago, which undoubtedly heightened the already electrifying atmosphere. Khan's presence at the show speaks volumes about his commitment and support for AEW.

As a co-owner of the promotion, Shahid Khan has been instrumental in the growth and success of the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Having him in the audience for such a crucial episode only adds to the significance of the occasion.

Check out Shahid Khan picture at the Collision premiere below:

As for the main event of AEW Collision, CM Punk will team up with FTR to take on the trio of Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold members Juice Robinson, and Jay White.

With Shahid Khan's attendance, CM Punk's return, and an action-packed main event, Collision's debut episode has all the ingredients for an unforgettable night for fans.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's promo on Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

