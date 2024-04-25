Tony Khan’s father makes first-ever AEW appearance after vicious attack on Dynamite

Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, made his first-ever appearance on AEW television after his son was brutally attacked by The Elite as Dynamite rolled off the air.

The attack took place after Jack Perry called out the All Elite President in an attempt to bury the hatchet after he was suspended for being involved in an altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In last August. It was going well and Perry said some nice things before hugging Tony Khan.

He then punched him in the stomach and out came The Elite to continue the attack. As the show was going off the air, Tony’s father, Shahid Khan, came out to the ring with a worried look on his face as the referees and medical personnel were tending to his son.

This attack adds a new layer to an already complex relationship between the AEW hierarchy. Shahid's appearance will make things all the more interesting as we look to the future to see how this potential rivalry takes shape.

It could be similar to WWE when the McMahon family regularly got involved in the wrestling side of things during the attitude era.

