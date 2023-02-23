Tony Khan's "important announcement" revealed on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, wrestling fans were treated to an exciting announcement by president Tony Khan. He stated that one of the biggest stars, Adam Cole, would make it.

Adam Cole, who was interviewed by Renee Paquette, revealed that All Elite Wrestling would launch a new weekly show on March 1 called AEW All Access. The show will air every week after Dynamite and provide an unfiltered look at all fans' favorite stars.

Adam Cole expressed his excitement at being able to share his story with viewers at home. He promised that All Access would be a must-see show and that fans would not want to miss it.

All Access is set to debut in March and promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite wrestlers and the hard work that goes into putting on a wrestling show.

With behind-the-scenes action and personal stories from the wrestlers, it will surely be an exciting addition to the All Elite Wrestling lineup.

